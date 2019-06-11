UPDATE: ALERT CANCELED* Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

UPDATE: The Alert was canceled as of 6:57am. No further details were released. Original story follows below:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared out of Fort Wayne for a missing man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old James Wilson Miller, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 207 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt with a car on it, jean shorts, short black socks, and black/green shoes.

Miller has a scar on the front of his neck from a trach tube. He was last seen on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:55 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Wilson Miller, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.