Silver Alert issued for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cameron Dwayne Reed, a 56-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, grayish-white hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a stocking cap, black and red checkered jacket and has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

Cameron is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cameron Dwayne Reed, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.