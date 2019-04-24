Silver Alert issued for Columbus, Indiana woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WOWO) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Columbus woman.

Stephanie Ann Hudak, 36, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Hudak was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants, and could be in a red, older model Dodge Durango with a black front grill, black wheels and silver tail lights.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hudak’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 379-1689 or call 911.