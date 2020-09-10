Thursday, September 10, 2020
Silver Alert issued for Auburn teen

WOWO News
(Photo Supplied/Auburn Police Dept.)

AUBURN, Ind. (Indiana State Police Press Release): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron David Smith, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Aaron is missing from Auburn, Indiana, which is 145 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aaron David Smith, contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.

