Silver Alert issued for 50 year old Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trent D. Thomas, a 50 year old black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Trent is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:02 am. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Trent D. Thomas, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department 260-427-2020, 260-427-2013 or 911.