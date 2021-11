NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old from Wabash County.

Wyatt Engle was last seen Monday morning in North Manchester. He is white, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and driving a gold 1999 Buick Park Avenue with an Indiana license plate of 592RTJ.

Police believe he is in extreme danger; if you know where he is, call 260-563-9223 or 911.