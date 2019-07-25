Silver alert has been issued for Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a silver alert for a Fort Wayne woman.

The FWPD says that 61-year-old Pamela M. Dipzinski has been missing since 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. She is a white female with blue eyes and grayish-blonde shoulder-length hair. She is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Pamela is missing from the 200 block of Northeast Drive. She has been diagnosed with depression, suffers from severe headaches and has a bleeding ulcer.

She regularly visits Starbucks at 301 E. Coliseum Boulevard and the Wal-Mart on Coldwater Road. Police say that she is on foot as far as they know.

The FWPD asks that if anyone comes into contact with Pamela to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1336 or the police desk at 427-1222.