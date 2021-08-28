Silver Alert for Aaliyah Ramirez canceled, girl found safe in Florida

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): The Silver Alert for Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse has been canceled. The alert for the 14-year-old girl was issued back in April.

Ramirez had last been seem on April 27 when a doorbell camera captured her leaving her home to walk to her bus stop, but she never made it.

Indiana State Police believed she might have been headed to Florida and that is, indeed, where she was located.

She is said to be fine.

Ramirez was recently featured on the season 3 premiere of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” which airs on Investigation Discovery.