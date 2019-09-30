Silver Alert declared for Plymouth man

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Wallace, an 80-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and driving a gray 2014 Ford Focus with Indiana license plate number TF644.

William is in the company of Jane Wallace, an 80-year-old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

William is missing from Plymouth, Indiana which is 127 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 9:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Wallace, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187 or 911.