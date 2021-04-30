Silver Alert declared for missing Syracuse teen

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Syracuse teen.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaliyah Ramirez, 14. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

She was last seen on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:01 a.m. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information, call Syracuse Police at 574-267-5667 or 911.