Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne teenager

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs.

Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Traysean Walker, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.