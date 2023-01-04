Silver Alert declared for Bluffton woman

BLUFFTON, Ind. (Indiana State Police) – The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Celeste Cuthbert, a 48 year old black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 148 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Celeste is missing from Bluffton, Indiana which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 4:45 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Celeste Cuthbert, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.