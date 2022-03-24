Significant Construction Project To Begin On I-69 This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Northern Indiana’s busiest roads will see significant construction beginning on Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving motorists plenty of warning about construction and lane closures on I-69 that are set to kick off this Saturday. INDOT says work is going to take place on the bridges over Robinson Creek, just north of Lower Huntington Road. Construction is expected to take place over several seasons, with work set to begin on or after March 26. The work is expected to end for 2022 in November. Overall, the project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use extra caution when driving through the work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.