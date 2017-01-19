Both sides against election to solve Buskirk Seat question

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While the future of a seat on the Allen County Council is in question, there’s one thing both Republicans and Democrats can agree on:

“No second election.”

That’s the mantra of both Republicans and Democrats battling over an at-large seat on the Council, according to the Journal Gazette, after a special judge looking at what to do with Roy Buskirk’s seat floated the idea last week of holding a special election to resolve the matter.

Buskirk died four days before the November Election, but still got enough votes to be elected… Republicans say that gave them the right to appoint Justin Busch to the seat, but Democrats say the fourth-highest vote-getter, Democrat Palermo Galindo, should’ve gotten it instead. Galindo sued as a result.

The Judge has 90 days to rule on the case.