Should Biden Debate Trump? Ryan Cassin Explains The Democrat Apprehension

Recently, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has weighed in saying that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden should not debate POTUS, Donald Trump.

Ryan Cassin is a political strategist and the CEO of Beast Digital, a Texas-based company that works with candidates in all 50 states. His team has worked on everything from local races to presidential campaigns and joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to weigh in on the strategy the Democrats are playing.

