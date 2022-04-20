Shots fired during standoff at Churubusco campground

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO): One man was taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a standoff at a Blue Lake campground in Churubusco Tuesday night.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputies were called at 7:36 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man near the 5400 block of N. Blue Lake Road. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t find the man right away until a relative told dispatch that the man was under the bed in his camper with a gun to his head.

Deputies made contact with the man via phone and set up a perimeter. They tried to talk the man out of the camper, and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s EST and negotiator teams were called to help.

FWPD took over negotiations at 11:01 p.m. Officials say for gunshots were fired during the nearly four-hour negotiation. Tear gas was deployed and the man came out of the camper without incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

His name was not released. An investigation is ongoing.