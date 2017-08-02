Shooting on Turtle Creek Drive, one in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

The FWPD first responded to reports of a shooting around 8:02 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Initial information suggests there was some type of disturbance that caused the shooting, and witnesses say they saw two suspects run from the scene.

A K9 team was brought to the scene to track any suspects, but it was unsuccessful.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and the incident is still being investigated.

The FWPD Detective Bureau asks anyone with information to call their office.