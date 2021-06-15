Shooting suspect evades police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for someone they believe is connected to an early-morning shooting on the south side of town.

Police were called to the 400 block of Eckart St., just east of Lafayette St., at around 1:45am on reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries; he was taken to a nearby hospital while police searched a home on Eckart they thought the shooter had run to.

After searching most of the home and using tear gas before entering the home’s basement, they found the house empty.

No suspect description has been released.