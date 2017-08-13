Shooting on Paul Shaffer Drive, one man dead

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department found a man dead from gunshot wounds on Paul Shaffer Drive Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the officers responded to reports of a man in the 4100 block of Paul Shaffer Dr. who was reported as laying face down on the ground.

Once on scene, they found the man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and detectives are attempting to locate any possible witnesses.

The identity of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.