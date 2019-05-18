Shooting near Ball State University leaves seven injured

Muncie, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting overnight near Ball State University left seven college-aged people injured.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, someone fired shots at a large house party after an argument erupted.

Three victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and one had to be air lifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The injuries to the other four victims were not as severe.

Investigators are unsure how many shots were actually fired. Officers are questioning a possible suspect, however no charges have been filed as of yet.