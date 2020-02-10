Shooting leaves two badly hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were badly hurt after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the Burger King at Southgate Plaza at 7:50pm for a three-vehicle crash that happened near there on Pettit Avenue.

A woman with a gunshot wound had walked into the restaurant, asking for help. She and a man were both hospitalized for gunshot wounds; the woman was last listed in critical condition and the man in serious condition.

Police believe the crash is connected to the shooting, as they found bullet casings nearby. Police did not release information on any additional drivers involved.

A second shooting was reported about two-and-a-half miles away just minutes later, with two more injuries reported. It’s unclear if the shootings are related.