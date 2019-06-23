Shooting kills one, injures another in Fort Wayne Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the intersection of Colerick Street and Central Drive just after 3 a.m. to several reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police found a blood trail that led to a man lying on the ground near the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were investigating, another man was taken to a local hospital where doctors report he had life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe he was involved in the shooting.

Detectives are still canvassing the area, and are asking anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim, along with his cause and manner of death, at a later time.