Shooting injures 6 year old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The investigation is continuing into how a six year old boy ended up shot in the hand at the home of an Indiana State Trooper, just after 6:30 Friday evening.

The Trooper was on duty at the time of the incident, and radioed the call in to the State Police Post in Fort Wayne.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that the boy was transported by the Trooper from his home on Fort Wayne’s North Side to the hospital. The boy is reported to be in good condition.

Indiana State Police and Allen County Police Detectives are investigating.