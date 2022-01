FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead following a late Saturday afternoon shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne.

Police were called to a shooting at about 5:20 Saturday afternoon near Fairfax Avenue and Standish drive, which was witnessed by several people. Responding officers found an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The motive and identity of a suspect in the shooting are under investigation.