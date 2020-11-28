Shooting in Fort Wayne claims one

Fort Wayne, Ind> (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a business in the 1300 block of West Main St on Friday night.

Officers were called at about 10:15 after shots were apparently fired inside the business. Additional calls reported that a man had been shot. Several officers of the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit responded immediately and reported seeing a large crowd leaving the building.

Police entered the building and as they were clearing the business, found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to treat the man, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Detectives interviewed several people at the scene and are asking for anyone with information to contact The Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1272.