Shooting on E. Wayne Street, one in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in serious condition after a shooting downtown last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating the shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Wayne Street, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

A victim was found at the Stop N Shop filling station, but it’s unclear whether they were shot there or nearby.

Witnesses said two men were in an argument at the gas station when one of the men shot the other in the leg, then ran.

