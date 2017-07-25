Shooting at E. Jefferson Burger King, one in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was listed in critical condition, and later upgraded to serious condition, after a shooting at Burger King early Tuesday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was notified that the woman was taken to a local hospital around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial information revealed she was leaving work at Burger King, located in the 300 block of E. Jefferson, and was preparing to drive herself and other employees out of the parking lot when at least one suspect approached and attempted to rob her vehicle.

She accelerated in an attempt to get away from the suspect, who then began shooting into the vehicle, striking the woman.

After being shot, she drove to the hospital. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

Another employee was preparing to enter the woman’s vehicle, but ran on foot when the robbery occurred.

When police arrived to the scene, they used a k-9 to try to track this employee to check if he was injured, but the track was unsuccessful.

He was later found unharmed.

The shooting suspect ran on foot, and there is no description available at this time.

Detectives and crime scene units are currently investigating the scene.

Investigators are also searching for any available surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

The victim and other employees will be interviewed as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.