Shooting claims two, one other hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday night shooting left one woman injured and two men – including the gunman – dead.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, it happened just before 9pm in a lot in the 3100 block of Wells Street. A man and a woman had just arrived to visit a friend when another man arrived shortly after and opened fire with a handgun, shooting both of them.

A struggle for the gun happened and the shooter was also shot. Police say the woman’s injuries, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter died at a local hospital.

Police don’t know yet what, if any, relationship the victims had with the shooter, nor is it known yet if anyone else was involved. The investigation is ongoing.