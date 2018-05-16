Shooting at Belmont Beverage Wednesday morning, two people injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in critical condition and a woman is in serious condition after a reported shooting in Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to Belmont Beverage at 2631 S. Anthony Boulevard around 2:18 a.m. A security alarm had alerted to a perimeter glass break.

While en route to Belmont Beverage, police received several calls reporting gunshots being fired in the area of South Anthony Blvd., Oliver Street and Smith Street.

Once at the scene, police found bullet holes in the business window and several shell casings lying in the middle of South Anthony Blvd.

A short time later, around 2:41 a.m., Parkview Hospital staff contacted dispatch, reporting that two shooting victims had arrived at the emergency room. A man was in critical condition and a woman was in serious condition. The man was immediately transferred to another local hospital for medical treatment.

An initial investigation revealed there was a disturbance in the area of the Belmont Beverage that led to the shooting, and the woman drove the man to the hospital so they could seek medical treatment.

S. Anthony Blvd. was closed between Pontiac Street and Antoinette streets until approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as police continued the investigation.