Shooting along Illinois Road Thursday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Road Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Illinois Road and I-69 for a shooting. Officers located an adult female in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the incident may be related to a disturbance that was called in to dispatch about 1:30 p.m. outside an apartment in the 1500 block of Fenwick Place. Police say there were several individuals involved in an altercation prior to their arrival.

Initial reports suggest that the victim was shot by occupants of another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call police at 427-1201.