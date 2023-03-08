Shipments From East Palestine Train Derailment On Hold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Shipments of toxic soil from East Palestine, Ohio to Putnam County have been put on pause thanks to a call from your Governor.

The EPA has agreed with Governor Eric Holcomb to pause shipments of hazardous waste from the East Palestine Train Derailment so more testing of the materials being shipped can be done.

Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County was tasked with moving the material, but they’re going to have to take a break for more testing.

Last week Holcomb announced he was going to find a third party lab to test any materials for harmful levels of dioxins. Heritage Environmental Services claimed they can move all the material in a way that is safe to the public.

It’s not clear how long the shipments will be paused.