Shepherd’s House for homeless veterans grant denied

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Department of Veterans Affairs has denied the Shepherd’s House grant application for about $496,000 a year, according to The Journal Gazette.

The faith-based organization provides housing for homeless military veterans.

Now, the company may have to launch a community fund drive, reduce the amount of people served, or close down completely.

Shepherd’s House has received grant money through VA’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem Program (GPD) since 2009, according to The Journal Gazette.

VA announced in December of last year that all organizations receiving GPD grants would need to reapply for funding by April 4, turning the funding into a competitive, performance-based program.

Shepherd’s House co-founder Barb Cox told The Journal Gazette she never believed the organization would lack funding, and prays the community steps up to help.