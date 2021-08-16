Shepherd’s House fundraiser set for August 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Saturday August 21st VFW Post 857 located at 2202 W Main Street (on the hill) will host the 9th annual benefit for Shepherd’s House.

The event will run from Noon until 7pm. There will be fun, food and music. “Fierce Invalids” will perform from 1-3pm and “The Bad Hombres” will entertain from 4-6pm. There will be raffles all day long with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Shepherd’s House.

Chef Kennywill be cooking up “American Wieners” with a snap, all day with a portion of food proceeds going to Shepherd’s House also. All Veterans and the general public are invited to attend this special fund raising event. For more information or to be a sponsor of the event please contact Sharon Lay at 260-341-7012.

Veteran Norman Lay and his wife Sharon started fundraising for Shepherd’s House in 2011. Covid 19 prevented last year’s event but this year the fund raising continues.