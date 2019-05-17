Share the Road: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is partnering with Indiana motorcycle groups to remind everyone to “Share the Road” as it is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Motorcycles are involved in less than two percent of crashes, however, thirteen percent of traffic deaths in Indiana are motorcycle related. The numbers have declined over the last five years.

Statistics from 2018 say that 55% of motorcycle crashes had another vehicle involved and 45% involved only a motorcycle. Motorcycle operators that are age 21-44 are said to be more likely to be involved in crashes with multiple vehicles whereas motorcyclists under 21-years-old and over 44-years-old are more likely to be involved in single-motorcycle crashes.

In crashes involving motorcycles and automobiles, the motorcyclist was found to be at fault 40% of the time.

Actions motorcycle drivers should avoid:

Following too closely

Unsafe speeds

Improper passing

disregarding a signal or sign

Actions automobiles should avoid:

Failing to yield right of way

Unsafe backing

Improper turning

According to statistics from the BMV 415,945 Indiana drivers obtain or keep a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s licenses. Indiana has 230,107 motorcycles in the state that are registered. The interesting part is that half of the motorcycle operators in Indiana that crashed did not have a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license. Motorcycle operators are urged to prepare for and pass the BMV motorcycle skills and riding test or complete an approved motorcycle safety course. For more information on endorsements, click here.

Motorcycle operators in Indiana that are age 18 or younger with a motorcycle learner’s permit are required to wear a helmet. Statistics show that motorcycle operators of all ages and abilities wearing a helmet are less likely to be killed or injured in a crash.

All drivers are urged to “Get Up to Speed on Motorcycles” for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Simple things that drivers can do for the safety of motorcycle drivers:

Look twice for motorcycles at intersections

Use a turn signal and check mirrors twice before changing lanes or merging.

Allow more distance when following a motorcycle.

Give motorcycles a full lane width, just like an automobile.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

To check out the 2018 Motorcycle Crash Fact Sheet from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, click here.