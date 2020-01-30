Sewer rate hike incoming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is entering the final phase of a major sewer upgrade that will bring the city into compliance and has marked several major achievements… but that also means an impending rate hike.

Since 2008, Fort Wayne has been working on a long-term plan to bring the city’s sewer system up to Federal Standards. Chief Financial Officer Justin Brugger explains a lot of work has been done to keep rate increases at a minimum:

“We’ve looked for non-traditional revenue sources, we’re not just relying on water and sewer fees to generate revenue. We’re partnering with surrounding utilities, we’ve been providing treatment for many of the smaller utilities.”

Still, the average monthly bill will go up around $2.50 each of the next five years. For 2020, the usual bill will be around $43.64. Next year, it will be around $46. By 2024, the average monthly bill will be $53.69.

More than 200 neighborhoods and 33,600 homes have seen improvements under the program.