FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two 60-inch-diameter pipes will be installed at the intersection of Harrison and Superior Streets Monday.

This is part of a sewer project that will protect the St. Marys River.

To accommodate the installation, the intersection of Harrison and Superior will be closed Monday through late June.

The sewage pipe will eventually connect to City Utilities’ Deep Rock Tunnel when it’s completed in 2023.