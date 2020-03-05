Severe weather seminar planned for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a free seminar later this month to help prepare for severe weather.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, the Allen County Office of Homeland Security is partnering with the national Amateur Radio Emergency Service to host the first Allen County Severe Weather Seminar on Saturday, March 28th, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne.

It will cover public safety procedures and techniques, including a storm spotter class.

The event is free, but registration is required; do that by clicking on this link.