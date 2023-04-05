Severe Weather Potential Looming For Most of Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A strong potential for severe weather will last for the duration of the day today. Strong storms, damaging winds, large hail, and even a tornado risk are all potential scenarios for most of the day Wednesday, with the strongest risk of severe weather being this early afternoon and again later this evening. Officials with The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region on a Level 3, or “enhanced” risk for severe weather.

Meteorologist Liz Braden with our partners in news at 21Alive says that the storms today will move quickly and to be weather aware. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest on the threat of severe weather. Wind Advisory in effect until 8 P.M. tonight.