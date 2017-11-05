Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northern Indiana

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northern Allen County, Southeastern Noble County, Northern Whitley County and DeKalb County.

The warning will stay in effect until 11:45 a.m., and includes a hazard of 60 mph winds that could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

I-469 between mile markers 28 and 30, and I-69 between mile markers 314 and 334 are also affected.

For your protection, the National Weather Service instructs you to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building.