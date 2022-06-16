Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tremendous progress was made by crews to restore power across the area on Wednesday, but many are still in the dark. Hundreds of I&M crews are continuing to work 16-hour shifts to restore power to those affected by Monday night’s major storms that was ruled a derecho. As of 9 P.M. Wednesday Night, officials from AEP say that approximately 13, 500 customers remained without power with goals of having all customers’ restored by 11 P.M. Thursday. To the north, about 1200 customers are still without service but to the south in Decatur fewer than 10 customers are still without power.