Several pets perish in Sunday evening fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several animals died in a fire that occurred on the north side of Fort Wayne Sunday evening.

It started just before 11:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and saw the occupants outside.

When firefighters entered the home they found a large amount of smoke and a small fire in the basement. Once the fire was put out, crews searched the residence and located several cats and one dog. All pets had died from smoke inhalation.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.