FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – At least nine different fire crews responded to a house fire northwest of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The house fire was reported around 6:25 a.m. in the 12800 block of North Shore Drive.

The house was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.