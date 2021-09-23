Several facing child sex-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County judges were presented with a handful of Fort Wayne cases involving child molesting and similar offenses.

According to the Journal Gazette, 40-year-old Jeremy Falk was charged this week with molesting a child between October 2018 and this past May. The victim was 11 years old when the alleged abuse began.

27-year-old Ralina Bennett has a court hearing today after admitting this week she took videos of herself performing sexual acts in front of her son, who was between the ages of 1 and 3 at the time. Court documents say the toddler also interacted with her at times while recording the videos.

Also, 53-year-old Darin Ormiston Sr. is accused of sexually abusing two 13-year-old girls in a basement he shared with them. Police first learned of the abuse in March; when they reached out for an interview with Ormiston, he promised to meet with police but never followed up. He was officially charged this week.

Falk and Bennett are both out on bond. Ormiston is still being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.