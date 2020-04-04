Seven escape injury from fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Seven adults all managed to escape injury from a fire that damaged an apartment building in Fort Wayne early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to the corner of Richardson and Runnion at 3:07am to find two people and a dog on the roof of the building’s porch, as well as an exterior fire that was consuming a stairwell that led to two apartments.

The fire had also traveled to the building’s roof and attic areas.

Firefighters helped those on the roof to safety, then searched the remaining apartments to make sure everyone else made it out. It took an hour to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.