Seven dead in Allen County from flu

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Seven people have died from the flu in Allen County so far this season.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department told the Journal Gazette Wednesday that number could actually go up, as several other cases are currently under review.

That’s four more deaths than the County had at the same point in time last year, with the final tally for 2017 flu-related deaths being 14.

Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan says hospitals have seen an increase in flu patients, with the number of flu-related deaths in Indiana currently sitting at 79, a 60% increase from where we were at this time last year.

Flu season typically runs from October to around April.