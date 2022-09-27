Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have reached a settlement against Parkview Health.

The $2.9 million settlement involves allegations that Parkview had overbilled Medicaid between January 2017 and March of 2021. Rokita’s office says the overbilling resulted from the improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests performed on pateints at several Parkview Hospitals.

Rokita thanked Parkview for their cooperation in resolving the matter.