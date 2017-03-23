Series of searches around FW net marijuana, guns and over $65K in cash

By Kayla Blakeslee
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five related searches, in connection with a narcotics distribution network, have led police to marijuana, guns and over $65,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, starting at approximately 9:45 a.m., detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division searched the following locations: a home located 2526 S. Harrison, a home located at 7151 Stellhorn Road, an apartment located at 4120 Covington Road, a business “Eclipse Tanning” located at 2612 E. State and a storage unit at “Self Storage” located at 411 S. Thomas Road.

During the investigation, detectives found several pounds of Marijuana, Marijuana Edibles or Hashish, several firearms, and over $65,000 in cash.

After the searches, the following individuals were taken into custody and arrested:

 

  1. Alexander McGrew
  • Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
  • Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Dealing in Marijuana (Felony) – 5 counts
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
  • Resisting Law Enforcement (Felony)

 

  1. Dunia A. Anabtawi
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

 

  1. Benjamin A. Crance
  • Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
  • Dealing Marijuana (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

 

  1. Schau Brenda
  • Carrying a Handgun without a License (Misdemeanor)
  • Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
  • Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

 

At the time that McGrew was taken into custody he resisted arrest and was brought under control with the use of a Taser.  McGrew was medically cleared by a doctor before he was transported to the Allen County Lock Up.

 

