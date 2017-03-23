Series of searches around FW net marijuana, guns and over $65K in cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five related searches, in connection with a narcotics distribution network, have led police to marijuana, guns and over $65,000 in cash.
On Wednesday, starting at approximately 9:45 a.m., detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division searched the following locations: a home located 2526 S. Harrison, a home located at 7151 Stellhorn Road, an apartment located at 4120 Covington Road, a business “Eclipse Tanning” located at 2612 E. State and a storage unit at “Self Storage” located at 411 S. Thomas Road.
During the investigation, detectives found several pounds of Marijuana, Marijuana Edibles or Hashish, several firearms, and over $65,000 in cash.
After the searches, the following individuals were taken into custody and arrested:
- Alexander McGrew
- Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
- Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Dealing in Marijuana (Felony) – 5 counts
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Felony)
- Dunia A. Anabtawi
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Benjamin A. Crance
- Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
- Dealing Marijuana (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
- Schau Brenda
- Carrying a Handgun without a License (Misdemeanor)
- Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
At the time that McGrew was taken into custody he resisted arrest and was brought under control with the use of a Taser. McGrew was medically cleared by a doctor before he was transported to the Allen County Lock Up.