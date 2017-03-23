Series of searches around FW net marijuana, guns and over $65K in cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five related searches, in connection with a narcotics distribution network, have led police to marijuana, guns and over $65,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, starting at approximately 9:45 a.m., detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division searched the following locations: a home located 2526 S. Harrison, a home located at 7151 Stellhorn Road, an apartment located at 4120 Covington Road, a business “Eclipse Tanning” located at 2612 E. State and a storage unit at “Self Storage” located at 411 S. Thomas Road.

During the investigation, detectives found several pounds of Marijuana, Marijuana Edibles or Hashish, several firearms, and over $65,000 in cash.

After the searches, the following individuals were taken into custody and arrested:

Alexander McGrew

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Dealing in Marijuana (Felony) – 5 counts

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Felony)

Dunia A. Anabtawi

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Benjamin A. Crance

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Dealing Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Schau Brenda

Carrying a Handgun without a License (Misdemeanor)

Corrupt Business Influence (Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

At the time that McGrew was taken into custody he resisted arrest and was brought under control with the use of a Taser. McGrew was medically cleared by a doctor before he was transported to the Allen County Lock Up.