Serial killer admits to two 1980 murders in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A confessed serial killer has admitted to two 1980 Allen County homicides.

Samuel Little, 79, confessed to strangling two women in separate incidents the same night in October of 1980 during an interview with Allen County Police detectives in the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur, Texas. Little has claimed responsibility for 90 murders in the United States.

Little told detectives he picked up both women near Maumee and Division Streets in Fort Wayne at separate times and strangled the women while they were in his vehicle before disposing of their bodies in different areas of rural Allen County.

The victims were identified as Valeria Boyd, 18, and Mary Ann Porter, 31, of Fort Wayne. Both had been reported missing by family members to Fort Wayne Police in late October of 1980.

A worker discovered Boyd’s body in a field in the 14000 block of Conners Road in southern Allen County on Nov. 4, 1980. Porter’s body was found just over a month later on Dec. 13 off the road in the 4600 block of West Wallen Road in northern Allen County. No viable suspects were identified by police after investigations, and both turned into cold case homicides.

Little was interviewed by a Texas Ranger on Sept. 25, 2018. Little provided details on murders throughout the U.S. Allen County officials were notified by the F.B.I. on the murders of Boyd and Porter.

Both investigations have been turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Little is currently held in the state of California. Investigations in Little’s cases are still ongoing.