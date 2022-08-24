Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana.

Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from South Side High School in 1982, he spent the next six years with the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard where he specialized in communications. During that same timeframe he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Tri-State University. Prior to becoming a State Trooper, Reber worked for two years with the Motor Carrier Division as a civilian Weighmaster until June 1988, when then Weighmaster Reber was selected to attend the 46th Indiana State Police Academy.

Upon his successful appointment as a Trooper in November 1988 he was first assigned to the former Redkey Post for one year before transferring to the Fort Wayne Post. During his time as a Trooper in Fort Wayne, he worked patrol assignments in Adams, Allen and Wells Counties. He has also served the Department as a Corporal (District Duty Officer), a Field Training Officer, a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, an Aircraft Crash Investigator, a Crash Reconstructionist, a First Aid Instructor, and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). As a DRE, Reber has been certified to instruct at both the state and national level and has taught in numerous states, including the New York State Police Academy.

In December of 2009 Reber transferred assignments to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED), specializing in commercial truck and bus enforcement with certifications through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in truck inspections and hazardous materials. In 2011 he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant to serve as a supervisor for a squad of CVED troopers covering the areas of the Fort Wayne, Bremen, and Toll Road Post(s), a position which he has held for the last eleven years.

Today, August 24, 2022 was Sergeant Reber’s final day on the job as an Indiana State Trooper. “Out processing day” as we call it. On this day, a trooper will load up all his/her state issued police gear into their patrol car, drive down to the ISP Logistics Section in Indianapolis and turn it all in; every piece of gear that has been a part that trooper’s daily life over the course of an entire career. For many troopers this is a very somber day, as we turn in our badge, gun, uniforms, lights, siren, along with the duty to protect and serve- in the process of reverting back to “civilian” life.

On behalf of Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and your entire ISP family, we thank you Dale for 36 years honorable and dedicated public service. We wish you and your family – Kelli, Sarah, Chelsey and Audrey- all the best as you transition into retirement.