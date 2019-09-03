INDIANA, (WOWO) – Are you registered to vote?

September is National Voter Registration Month, and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is reminding Hoosiers to do so at IndianaVoters.com.

September was chosen as National Voter Registration Month back in 2002 in an effort to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“With the November 5th general election just weeks away, there is no time like the present to verify your voter registration and polling location,” noted Secretary Lawson. “Voting is a privilege we enjoy as citizens and getting ready to vote in Indiana is simple and straightforward.”

Eligible citizens who are 18 years of age or older may register at their county voter registration office, online or through the Indiana Voters app. The deadline to register, or update your registration, is Monday, Oct. 7.